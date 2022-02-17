‘Singleholic’ is a hilarious new romcom in the spirit of ‘Girls Trip’
Disastrous dates abound when a newly single woman’s friends convince her to get back in the game
“I'm just not interested in dating until I find someone who actually deserves me,” declares Sarah Wilcox, the lead character in the hilarious new comedy, Singleholic.
An adventure in the spirit of Sex & the City and Girls Trip, this film sees Sarah (Erica Ash) move to Mauritius to pursue her PhD after a painful break-up with her boyfriend. This Indian Ocean paradise is “an island full of bachelors” according to her friends, who encourage her to get back in the game.
So, despite her misgivings, Sarah agrees to a series of disastrous and often funny dating encounters that do little to convince her of a need to be in a relationship. Perhaps being single has its own rewards?
WATCH | The trailer for 'Singleholic'
Based on the novel by of the same name by Katherine Bing, the film also stars R&B chart topping singer Rotimi Akinosho (Power), Stephen Bishop (Being Mary Jane), model Tyson Beckford, Vanessa Williams (Soul Food) and Adrian Martinez (I Feel Pretty).
Singleholic, which is distributed in SA by Indigenous Film Distribution, premieres in cinemas on February 18.
This article was paid for by Indigenous Film Distribution.