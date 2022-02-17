‘Singleholic’ is a hilarious new romcom in the spirit of ‘Girls Trip’

“I'm just not interested in dating until I find someone who actually deserves me,” declares Sarah Wilcox, the lead character in the hilarious new comedy, Singleholic.

An adventure in the spirit of Sex & the City and Girls Trip, this film sees Sarah (Erica Ash) move to Mauritius to pursue her PhD after a painful break-up with her boyfriend. This Indian Ocean paradise is “an island full of bachelors” according to her friends, who encourage her to get back in the game.

So, despite her misgivings, Sarah agrees to a series of disastrous and often funny dating encounters that do little to convince her of a need to be in a relationship. Perhaps being single has its own rewards?