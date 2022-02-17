SPOTLIGHT | New Black Coffee EP in the mix; opening of 'Uncharted', 'Singleholic'; win a prize

Spotlight’s top picks from the world of entertainment this week include a treasure hunt with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted, true happiness in the other new movie Singleholic, and Gallo Remixed presenting DJ Black Coffee’s new Music is Forever EP.

Uncharted is this week’s big action adventure release at cinemas and on IMAX on February 18: street-smart young thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to team up for a globe-trotting race to recover a fortune in treasure, while battling their villainous rival (Antonio Banderas).

For those who failed to impress on Valentine’s Day, try the perfect date night movie Singleholic, starring Erica Ash, Vanessa Estelle Williams and a host of other actors. This romantic comedy about finding true happiness also opens on February 18.

The new EP, Music is Forever, is part of Gallo Record Company’s celebration of their 95th birthday, featuring artists Sun El Musician, Da Capo, Muzi, Mpho Sebina and Nobhuhle mixing it up with Grammy-nominated DJ Black Coffee, to reimagine African songs from their catalogue. It is available now on all online streaming platforms.

This release is a unique homage to original African artists, and Black Coffee said: “Working with these young artists and watching them dive into Gallo’s rich archives, while trying to choose a track that resonates deeply with them, is one of the most rewarding projects I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in. Each one has done such an incredible job in paying homage to the original, while still putting their unique spin on the remix.”

Don’t miss Liam Neeson's action hero highlight insert ahead of his new thriller, Blacklight. It’s safe to say that big action and big entertainment will be served up again to all his fans on the big screen!