Opinion

At home living through screens, our humanity is fading fast

Technology is our rescue but it will also be our demise. We are social beings and eventually we just won’t meet person to person

The latest statistics indicate encouraging trends in reduced numbers of Covid-19 cases and, thankfully, fewer people getting seriously ill or dying. This is good news. I’m not qualified to get into the medical analysis of the past (or future) of the pandemic, let alone predict whether the next variant is lurking around the corner, waiting to infect us or the other animals we share the planet with.



The virus has divided people and populations because of the inconsistencies that have emerged about whether “to vax or not to vax”, and the divergence of sovereign policy that has been applied between one government and another. If indeed this was all and only science, I would’ve expected uniformity and consistency — we’ve seen anything but...