Bushveld town in thrall as Tom Cruise choppers in

Move over Big Five, here comes the top gun from Hollywood

Wildlife photographer Gillian Soames has always been passionate about the leopards living around the Limpopo town of Hoedspruit. But they've taken a back seat to her new neighbour: Hollywood heart-throb Tom Cruise.



Cruise is staying at a private lodge in the luxury Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate, where Soames lives, while shooting the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible and commuting to filming locations by helicopter...