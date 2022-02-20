Bushveld town in thrall as Tom Cruise choppers in
Move over Big Five, here comes the top gun from Hollywood
20 February 2022 - 00:02
Wildlife photographer Gillian Soames has always been passionate about the leopards living around the Limpopo town of Hoedspruit. But they've taken a back seat to her new neighbour: Hollywood heart-throb Tom Cruise.
Cruise is staying at a private lodge in the luxury Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate, where Soames lives, while shooting the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible and commuting to filming locations by helicopter...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.