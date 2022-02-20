Humour

Cyril only needed a new challenge. That's why he took the job

Ramaphosa only runs the country 'cause he was bored of sitting in his office counting his money. He needed a new summit, and that's human nature

A dear friend sounded suicidal on Valentine’s Day. That's because it was her umpteenth one without a partner to enjoy it with. The same evening, another friend told me she was in a bad space but wouldn’t say why. I took a walk through social media and the penny dropped.



If I was single and spent just half an hour on Instagram, being bombarded with folks wearing pretty white taffeta-and-lace frocks with red roses in their hair, sipping Dom Perignon against picturesque backdrops in Paarl with their pearly-toothed partners, I might start thinking my life sucks too. And I don’t even give a rat’s droppings about Valentine’s Day...