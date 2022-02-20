Humour
Cyril only needed a new challenge. That's why he took the job
Ramaphosa only runs the country 'cause he was bored of sitting in his office counting his money. He needed a new summit, and that's human nature
20 February 2022 - 00:01
A dear friend sounded suicidal on Valentine’s Day. That's because it was her umpteenth one without a partner to enjoy it with. The same evening, another friend told me she was in a bad space but wouldn’t say why. I took a walk through social media and the penny dropped.
If I was single and spent just half an hour on Instagram, being bombarded with folks wearing pretty white taffeta-and-lace frocks with red roses in their hair, sipping Dom Perignon against picturesque backdrops in Paarl with their pearly-toothed partners, I might start thinking my life sucks too. And I don’t even give a rat’s droppings about Valentine’s Day...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.