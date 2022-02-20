Fabulous mix of contradictions, a force of nature: The inimitable Kuli Roberts

The late media personality will be sorely missed

There was enough oxygen in the room when Kuli Roberts was around. She overdosed on love and jealous maternal concern for those around her. Her exchanges with people were strongly sweetened with love and care.



When it came to work, she pulled a 24-hour commitment. She came in to the Sunday World offices, checked her e-mails, wrote her column, Bitches Brew, co-ordinated the gossip column Shwashwi and took off to attend to her excellent itinerary. ..