On My Radar
Five minutes with award-winning comedienne Tyra Chikocho
The winner of the People’s Choice Awards African Social Star of 2021 tells us what music she loves, what places she enjoys visiting and what car she has her eye on
20 February 2022 - 00:00
In December, E! Entertainment Television announced the African Social Star of 2021 as part of this year’s People’s Choice Awards to be Tyra Chikocho.
Nicknamed Madam Boss, the Zimbabwean comedian and content creator was born in Harare and started her career as a gospel singer before making the shift to comedy and becoming the first Zimbabwean comedian to clock up more than 1-million followers on Facebook...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.