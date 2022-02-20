On My Radar

Five minutes with award-winning comedienne Tyra Chikocho

The winner of the People’s Choice Awards African Social Star of 2021 tells us what music she loves, what places she enjoys visiting and what car she has her eye on

In December, E! Entertainment Television announced the African Social Star of 2021 as part of this year’s People’s Choice Awards to be Tyra Chikocho.



Nicknamed Madam Boss, the Zimbabwean comedian and content creator was born in Harare and started her career as a gospel singer before making the shift to comedy and becoming the first Zimbabwean comedian to clock up more than 1-million followers on Facebook...