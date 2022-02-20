A-Listers

IN PICS | Out and about at Africa's premier contemporary art fair

Featuring close to 100 local and international exhibitors from 20 countries, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair is not just an excuse to party

Some art fairs are just posh excuses to party — but if you’re serious about snapping up contemporary African art then the only place to be on Thursday evening was at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.



That was where the vernissage (that’s arts-speak for a private viewing of works before the doors open to the public) for this year’s Investec Cape Town Art Fair took place...