WTF is Going On?

Kanye's grand Valentine's gesture to Kim was a super aggressive act

West's sending a truckload of red roses to ex Kim's pristine white, minimalist house is the very definition of passive aggressive

Being a person who didn't receive a bakkifull of red roses from the Jesus-adjacent prophet called Ye on Valentine’s Day, I can't say what that moment would have actually felt like. But I can try to put myself in Kim Kardashian’s shoes.



I imagine it felt more like Deliverance than your usual DHL delivery. I mean, this situation unfolding in the driveway somewhere in Calabasas, California, was a logistical nightmare — where do you put the bakkieload of roses?..