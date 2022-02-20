WTF is Going On?
Kanye's grand Valentine's gesture to Kim was a super aggressive act
West's sending a truckload of red roses to ex Kim's pristine white, minimalist house is the very definition of passive aggressive
20 February 2022 - 00:02
Being a person who didn't receive a bakkifull of red roses from the Jesus-adjacent prophet called Ye on Valentine’s Day, I can't say what that moment would have actually felt like. But I can try to put myself in Kim Kardashian’s shoes.
I imagine it felt more like Deliverance than your usual DHL delivery. I mean, this situation unfolding in the driveway somewhere in Calabasas, California, was a logistical nightmare — where do you put the bakkieload of roses?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.