More success, less stress: Five tips for making insurance claims

It’s no surprise that the most common complaints insurance companies receive are from customers who are unhappy about the way their claims have been handled. After all, we’ve all heard stories from family or friends that create the perception that insurers will take your money and leave you high and dry when the time comes for you to claim.

These rumours are one of the reasons having to submit an insurance claim can feel daunting, adding unnecessary anxiety and stress to an already stressful situation.

The truth is, with the right knowledge and proper preparation, the claims process needn’t be intimidating, says Metropolitan, a leading insurer and financial services provider.

To ensure your claims experience will be quick and painless, follow these expert tips from a new episode of Metropolitan’s empowering #WeStart2022Stronger web series:

1. Understand your policy

Knowledge is power. To avoid any unpleasant surprises or unnecessary delays when you claim, it’s important to read your insurance policy and understand the type of cover you have. For instance, is it life cover or funeral cover?

Also take note of whether a waiting period applies to the policy. If so, be aware that you might not be completely covered should something happen during that period.

If you don’t understand anything in your policy document, don’t be too shy to ask an accredited financial adviser.

2. Honesty is your best policy

The cover provided by your insurer is dependent on the disclosures you make, so to ensure your policy is set up correctly, it’s important to be honest with them from the get-go.