‘Sister Boniface’ star loves her role as feisty, crime-busting nun on a Vespa

Comedian Lorna Watson 'doesn't get to play intelligent characters very often'. So when quirky 'Father Brown' character got her own show, it was a no-brainer

Comedian Lorna Watson first played the character of Sister Boniface in an episode of the popular Father Brown series in 2013. Now she’s reprised the role of the vespa-driving amateur winemaker and forensic scientist nun in the fictional village of Great Slaughter in 1960s England, where she helps the local police solve a new mystery in each episode for the spin-off series The Sister Boniface Mysteries.



How did it come about that the cameo character you played became the star of her own show? ..