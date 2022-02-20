Art Talk

Working with ghosts: Cathy Abraham puts magic worlds on canvas

The Cape Town-based artist's delicate, dreamlike paintings express an intrinsic desire to leave 'something of substance behind me when I’m gone'

Your use of colour combined with technique is special and unique — what inspired it?



My work is underpinned with the techniques of repetition and counting as a structure. The inner meaning of the works is infused by these structures. When choosing colour, I’m informed by an intuitive response to the world within and about me...