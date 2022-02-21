Samsung sets a new standard in epic with Galaxy S22 series of smartphones

SuperHDR and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) means capturing video on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ is better than ever — even when on the move.

“The AI intelligence that sits on-board is off the charts from a smartphone perspective. We’ve built these phones from the chip up to ensure that the customer is getting a truly powerful experience,” said Justin Hume, Samsung SA’s director of mobile experience. “We’ve actually imagined what it is to set a new standard of technology with these powerhouse devices.”

A Note-worthy new addition

One of the biggest surprises to come out of Unpacked was the Galaxy S22 Ultra — a phone that combines everything Samsung Note users love with the innovation S Series fans have come to expect.

“The Note series with the S Pen has a loyal fan base locally. We’ve taken the best of the Note series — the incredible screen, the powerful performance — and combined it with all of the innovation of the S series,” said Zahir Cajee, Samsung’s mobile experience product lead. “We truly believe that the S22 series is more than a [collection of] phones — it’s an experience.”

Available in four bold colours, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Galaxy S series model to come with a built-in S Pen. “This is the fastest and most responsive S Pen — with 70% lower latency, you’re able to have a much quicker response time. It also gives you the sensational feeling of writing with pen on paper, as well as the ability to create and explore apps differently,” said Cajee.