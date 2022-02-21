‘Stop asking if I’m pregnant’ — Chrissy Teigen as she shares IVF journey after losing Jack

Chrissy Teigen has asked fans to stop asking if she is pregnant as she opened up about her in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey in a candid post.

The cookbook author took to Instagram on Sunday to share her efforts to become a mother again after the loss of her third child Jack, who she miscarried almost two years ago 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

Teigen, who has two children, Luna and Miles, with singer John Legend has previously spoken about the heartbreak and her journey to healing from the loss.

The Lip Sync Battle host has revealed she is “balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.