‘Stop asking if I’m pregnant’ — Chrissy Teigen as she shares IVF journey after losing Jack
The model and cookbook author lost her third child 20 weeks into the pregnancy in 2020
Chrissy Teigen has asked fans to stop asking if she is pregnant as she opened up about her in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey in a candid post.
The cookbook author took to Instagram on Sunday to share her efforts to become a mother again after the loss of her third child Jack, who she miscarried almost two years ago 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
Teigen, who has two children, Luna and Miles, with singer John Legend has previously spoken about the heartbreak and her journey to healing from the loss.
The Lip Sync Battle host has revealed she is “balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.
“I honestly don’t mind the shots. They make me feel like a doctor/chemist, but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it is said with excited, good intentions, it kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!
“Also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn,” she asked of her 37-million followers.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.