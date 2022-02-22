Britney Spears to ‘tell all’ on family, career, personal life in R228m book deal

US singer Britney Spears is reportedly set to pen a tell-all memoir after inking a $15m (about R228m) book deal, it emerged on Tuesday.

The book deal, signed with US publishing house Simon & Schuster, will see the ... Baby One More Time singer open up on her career, personal life and family, according to Page Six.

According to the outlet, the deal comes after a “bidding war” between multiple publishers and is one of the biggest deals “of all time”. It remains unclear when the singer’s book will be released.

Earlier this month, Spears shared an invitation from the US Congress to share the story of her conservatorship. The singer expressed gratitude that her story was acknowledged and said she “felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life”.