'Surviving Gaza': A fight for freedom and dreams deferred

An SA crime movie which is streaming on eMedia's eVOD site has some new and familiar faces.

The cast of Surviving Gaza includes Botlhale Mahlangu (Phuzi), Samke Makhoba (Thandeka), Ayanda Daweti (Titus) and Mpho Molepo (Cash Zonke), and it promises to entertain all audiences with its captivating cinematography and convincing characters.

For 17-year-old Phuzi, the dream of becoming a kwaito star is palpable but the dark underbelly of the criminal world in his township, Gaza, stands in opposition to it.

While his mother and everyone else he knows has had a dream to succeed, no-one has ever made it out of Gaza. However, the return of Phuzi’s childhood sweetheart, Thandeka, to the township fills him with hope of better days to come, as she brings good news too.

A new kwaito competition is looking for contestants and Thandeka believes Phuzi has what it takes to make it. Also drawn to his friends, who are about to establish themselves as a crime duo, Phuzi has a difficult decision to make when he becomes entangled in a horrendous crime that rocks the whole Gaza community.

With the relentless detective Tambo on their trail, Phuzi comes to the devastating realisation that he could lose not only the opportunity of fulfilling his dream of becoming a musician but his freedom too.

Will Thandeka’s love for Phuzi be enough to save him?

Trial By Media film director Vusi Africa says: “We are all fighting against something we are trying to survive; we all have a Gaza that we need to face. This film carries the hopes and the dreams of young people around SA who are facing difficult circumstances fighting for their dreams, fighting to survive in a country that is also struggling to meet their needs.”

eMedia local programming head Helga Palmer says: “We are excited to release another eVOD original movie in the space of six months. Surviving Gaza is the quintessential coming of age story, about dreams, peer pressure, decisions and consequences. The movie is set against the very vibrant kwaito era in SA with a realistic view of the hardships faced by our youth.”

This gripping movie will be shown exclusively on eVOD from February 24 2022.

Watch the trailer here: www.watch.evod.co.za