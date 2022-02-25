Harry, Meghan ‘stand with people of Ukraine’ after Russia invasion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have joined growing outrage against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched an all-out invasion on neighbouring Ukraine with missile strikes on cities and pouring its troops into the country, sparking outrage from Western leaders.

US president Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia hours later, imposing measures to impede Russia's ability to do business in the world's major currencies, along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises.

“This is a premeditated attack,” Biden told reporters at the White House, saying Russian Putin rejected attempts by the West to engage in dialogue and had violated international law. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this warn and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”