An enterprising initiative: how Rolex helps bright minds change the world

The Rolex Awards for Enterprise were started almost 50 years ago and are a springboard of support for bright minds that want to change the world.

They form part of the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative that fosters scientific exploration, inquiry, invention and outreach in the ongoing effort to make our planet perpetual.

In this time, the Rolex Awards for Enterprise has fostered a great legacy and built an extended family of laureates all over the world.