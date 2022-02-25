Heart and humour meet in Channing Tatum’s directorial debut, ‘Dog’

Dog is a movie about the uncanny ability of road trips to go awry in the craziest ways and how animals can be healing — even when relationships with them aren’t unconditionally effortless.

It follows the journey of army ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and dog Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, as they travel down the Pacific coast in the hopes of making it to a funeral on time.

Lulu is a war hero who served with her handler, Riley Rodriguez, in the army for many years. Sadly, Rodriguez has died and it’s up to Briggs to pack her into his ’84 Ford Bronco and drive her down to Rodriguez’s family in Arizona to attend his final send off.

However, Briggs has no interest in this trip. After a traumatic brain injury, his interest lies in getting back to active duty. But the only way to make that happen is to do his commanding officer “a solid” and get Lulu to the funeral in time.

Along the way, the pair drive each other crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and finally learn to let their guards down..

Dog is much more than a story of a road trip a man takes with a dog. For Tatum, this movie is his directorial debut. Tatum co-directed Dog with his producing partner, Ried Carolin, who wrote the script from a story developed with Brett Rodriguez.