Heart and humour meet in Channing Tatum’s directorial debut, ‘Dog’

“The rangers do specialised things, so they have these walls up, but a dog can come into the room and turn hardened soldiers into these puppy dog sort of loving guys,” says Tatum, who during a particularly tough time in his life, lost his longtime best friend, his dog Lulu.

“So, we went through a bunch of different machinations of how to tell that story: what is that bond between a human and a dog?” he says.

For their directorial debut, the pair wanted to choose something that was particularly meaningful to both of them. To move forward, Carolin says, they worked on how to bring this story out of the military world, and into the world of the road by reminiscing about all the epic road trips they had taken.

“When we connected all the dots of these experiences we’ve had in life, everything pointed us towards making a road movie. We decided to set this movie on that type of canvas in hopes of bringing people into this world of special operations soldiers and their dogs, that’s very insular,” Carolin says.

“Road movies are our favourite kinds of movies. Mostly because they’re full of heart and humour.”

The casting process

How do you audition a four-legged co-star? For Dog, that meant working with three dogs, Britta, Zuza and Lana, and each of them encompassed all the traits the movie makers were looking to explore.

“We had to have a ‘Swiss army knife’ of dogs, in a way,” Tatum says.

One of the most special things about this film is the attention paid to the dogs and how prepared they were to be on-screen. Two of the dogs were flown in from Europe and trained for over a year to prepare.

“In dog movies, you typically see an animal in an insert shot. There's a trainer right off camera doing something so the dog does a specific action and then you cut back to the action,” Carolin says.

“We really wanted to do as much as possible in wide shots, where the dog had learnt behaviour and could interact with Tatum in a more complex way. Tatum spent months working with these dogs daily, so we were able to achieve a level of realism that most animal movies don’t.”

For Tatum, being about dogs comes naturally, so it was tough for him to pretend he couldn’t connect with one, let alone three.

“There’s a certain irony in bonding with an animal just so you can both act like you’re not bonded.”

Dog premieres in cinemas on February 25.

This article was paid for by Empire Entertainment Africa.