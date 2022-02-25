Heart and humour meet in Channing Tatum’s directorial debut, ‘Dog’
Dog is a movie about the uncanny ability of road trips to go awry in the craziest ways and how animals can be healing — even when relationships with them aren’t unconditionally effortless.
It follows the journey of army ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and dog Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, as they travel down the Pacific coast in the hopes of making it to a funeral on time.
Lulu is a war hero who served with her handler, Riley Rodriguez, in the army for many years. Sadly, Rodriguez has died and it’s up to Briggs to pack her into his ’84 Ford Bronco and drive her down to Rodriguez’s family in Arizona to attend his final send off.
However, Briggs has no interest in this trip. After a traumatic brain injury, his interest lies in getting back to active duty. But the only way to make that happen is to do his commanding officer “a solid” and get Lulu to the funeral in time.
Along the way, the pair drive each other crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and finally learn to let their guards down..
Dog is much more than a story of a road trip a man takes with a dog. For Tatum, this movie is his directorial debut. Tatum co-directed Dog with his producing partner, Ried Carolin, who wrote the script from a story developed with Brett Rodriguez.
The inspiration behind the film
For Tatum and Carolin, the inspiration for the movie came from a real place — a documentary the pair produced for HBO called War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend.
They were fortunate to get to know many people in the army rangers community who worked in special operations with their dogs. And while several movies about the military have focused on action and combat, they realised there were many more stories to tell.
WATCH | The official trailer for 'Dog' starring Channing Tatum.
“The rangers do specialised things, so they have these walls up, but a dog can come into the room and turn hardened soldiers into these puppy dog sort of loving guys,” says Tatum, who during a particularly tough time in his life, lost his longtime best friend, his dog Lulu.
“So, we went through a bunch of different machinations of how to tell that story: what is that bond between a human and a dog?” he says.
For their directorial debut, the pair wanted to choose something that was particularly meaningful to both of them. To move forward, Carolin says, they worked on how to bring this story out of the military world, and into the world of the road by reminiscing about all the epic road trips they had taken.
“When we connected all the dots of these experiences we’ve had in life, everything pointed us towards making a road movie. We decided to set this movie on that type of canvas in hopes of bringing people into this world of special operations soldiers and their dogs, that’s very insular,” Carolin says.
“Road movies are our favourite kinds of movies. Mostly because they’re full of heart and humour.”
The casting process
How do you audition a four-legged co-star? For Dog, that meant working with three dogs, Britta, Zuza and Lana, and each of them encompassed all the traits the movie makers were looking to explore.
“We had to have a ‘Swiss army knife’ of dogs, in a way,” Tatum says.
One of the most special things about this film is the attention paid to the dogs and how prepared they were to be on-screen. Two of the dogs were flown in from Europe and trained for over a year to prepare.
“In dog movies, you typically see an animal in an insert shot. There's a trainer right off camera doing something so the dog does a specific action and then you cut back to the action,” Carolin says.
“We really wanted to do as much as possible in wide shots, where the dog had learnt behaviour and could interact with Tatum in a more complex way. Tatum spent months working with these dogs daily, so we were able to achieve a level of realism that most animal movies don’t.”
For Tatum, being about dogs comes naturally, so it was tough for him to pretend he couldn’t connect with one, let alone three.
“There’s a certain irony in bonding with an animal just so you can both act like you’re not bonded.”
Dog premieres in cinemas on February 25.
This article was paid for by Empire Entertainment Africa.