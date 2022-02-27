Opinion

A gift from Covid: candid conversation about what it means to be child-free

If there's a silver lining to the pandemic, let's hope it's that people are less critical of those who choose not to procreate

One of the lingering impressions I retain from the pandemic is of a colleague sitting on a Zoom call with a toddler on his lap, trying valiantly to juggle fatherhood and the demands of work, with despair written across his usually unflappable face.



He wasn’t alone. All the parents I know acknowledged the challenges of parenting during the pandemic, and though I took no pleasure in seeing them do so, it opened up the opportunity for more candid conversations among my child-free friends. Many admitted they were relieved. Many of us had been revisiting a decision we'd often been told we’d regret or should be ashamed of — and it didn’t seem like the worst decision in the world...