Opinion
A gift from Covid: candid conversation about what it means to be child-free
If there's a silver lining to the pandemic, let's hope it's that people are less critical of those who choose not to procreate
27 February 2022 - 00:00
One of the lingering impressions I retain from the pandemic is of a colleague sitting on a Zoom call with a toddler on his lap, trying valiantly to juggle fatherhood and the demands of work, with despair written across his usually unflappable face.
He wasn’t alone. All the parents I know acknowledged the challenges of parenting during the pandemic, and though I took no pleasure in seeing them do so, it opened up the opportunity for more candid conversations among my child-free friends. Many admitted they were relieved. Many of us had been revisiting a decision we'd often been told we’d regret or should be ashamed of — and it didn’t seem like the worst decision in the world...
