Lifestyle

Opinion

A gift from Covid: candid conversation about what it means to be child-free

If there's a silver lining to the pandemic, let's hope it's that people are less critical of those who choose not to procreate

27 February 2022 - 00:00 By Jes Brodie

One of the lingering impressions I retain from the pandemic is of a colleague sitting on a  Zoom call with a toddler on his lap, trying valiantly to juggle fatherhood and the demands of work, with despair written across his usually unflappable face.

He wasn’t alone. All the parents I know acknowledged the challenges of parenting during the pandemic, and though I took no pleasure in seeing them do so, it opened up the opportunity for more candid conversations among my child-free friends. Many admitted they were relieved. Many of us had been revisiting a decision we'd often been told we’d regret or should be ashamed of — and it didn’t seem like the worst decision in the world...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How financially healthy are you? Use this calculator to find out Lifestyle
  2. Meet the scientist, influencer and engineer in the MasterChef kitchen Food
  3. Bushveld town in thrall as Tom Cruise choppers in Lifestyle
  4. Heart and humour meet in Channing Tatum’s directorial debut, ‘Dog’ Lifestyle
  5. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...