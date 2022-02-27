Dagga Party's Eben Jansen has a vision for Mzansi's future — and it's green
Cannabis helped Jansen deal with his own anxiety, and is now, he says, a resource that could help pull SA back from the brink of socioeconomic ruination
27 February 2022 - 00:01
Eben Jansen suggested the place — Sensiva Café, a “420 friendly” private club on Cape Town’s Main Road. I found him in the hydroponics equipment shop below, joking loudly with two other men. “Black Paul and White Paul” was how he introduced them, adding, “Don’t worry about it, they call themselves that.”
Like many, I recognise Jansen from his years as anchor for e.tv and, later, SABC. At 49 he still has TV looks, a bit of salt in his manicured beard. ..
