Lifestyle

Dagga Party's Eben Jansen has a vision for Mzansi's future — and it's green

Cannabis helped Jansen deal with his own anxiety, and is now, he says, a resource that could help pull SA back from the brink of socioeconomic ruination

27 February 2022 - 00:01 By Sean Christie

Eben Jansen suggested the place — Sensiva Café, a “420 friendly” private club on Cape Town’s Main Road. I found him in the hydroponics equipment shop below, joking loudly with two other men. “Black Paul and White Paul” was how he introduced them, adding, “Don’t worry about it, they call themselves that.”

Like many, I recognise Jansen from his years as anchor for e.tv and, later, SABC. At 49 he still has TV looks, a bit of salt in his manicured beard. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How financially healthy are you? Use this calculator to find out Lifestyle
  2. Meet the scientist, influencer and engineer in the MasterChef kitchen Food
  3. Bushveld town in thrall as Tom Cruise choppers in Lifestyle
  4. Heart and humour meet in Channing Tatum’s directorial debut, ‘Dog’ Lifestyle
  5. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...