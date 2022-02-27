Motoring

Fun fact: A Range Rover won the first Paris-Dakar rally in 1979

An abridged history of the iconic Range Rover

In 2022 there are a great number of models available to the indecisive buyer who wants everything from a single vehicle. Some contemporary sport-utility vehicles embody the stylistic flamboyance of a supercar (with matching performance); a fair degree of ability on challenging terrain, the ride comfort of a luxury saloon and the versatility of a minivan. Buyers can have an SUV of some variety from virtually all carmakers these days, including exotic marques like Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. Ferrari looks set to join the party too, with the imminent Purosangue.



If you are talking about large, premium examples of the breed, big names in the business include the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Though most will agree that the genesis of the category is attributed to Land Rover, with its Range Rover nameplate born as a standalone model but now a fully-fledged brand of its own...