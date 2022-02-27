Hot lunch
'I'd definitely love to do a Greek character'- Julia Anastasopoulos on being Suzelle DIY and Tali babes
Aspasia Karras with Julia Anastasopoulos
27 February 2022 - 00:02
Arthur's Mini Super in Sea Point appears to be the perfect place to meet the dominant personality that resides in Julia Anastasopoulos.
She proposes the charming café for brunch. It is the sweet spot in her crazy morning — a moment to herself for the mother of a toddler and a baby, a respite from her day job...
