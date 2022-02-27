Motoring Review
The Chery Tiggo looks good but is only semi-sweet
The Tiggo 4 Pro comes with a staggering million-kilometre warranty (read the fine print) but a test drive reveals some shortcomings
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Chery has high hopes for the local market. It made a return to SA last year as a wholly-owned subsidiary, announcing the appointment of 30 dealers and a fresh product offensive.
Spearheading the introduction was the Tiggo 4 Pro, a B-segment sport-utility vehicle competing in a segment in which there is no dearth of rivals. What made the launch of the model more interesting was the announcement of a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty...
