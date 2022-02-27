The return of a generous heart, Feya Faku

Legendary trumpeter Feya Faku suffered a debilitating medical condition that stopped him performing. Now he's back and jazz lovers are rejoicing

During a performance in Johannesburg in 2019, award-winning US musician Wynton Marsalis paused and asked for the venue’s house lights to be switched on. He requested this so as to introduce South African trumpeter Feya Faku, who was in the audience.



Before he and his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performed Faku’s blues composition Lulu on Adderley Street, Marsalis admonished South Africans for not valuing their artists. “Feya is a great composer and fine trumpet player, steeped in the long and deep jazz tradition. His sound is very authentic,” said Marsalis...