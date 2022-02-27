Humour
They say we get pettier as we age. Petty officer Ngcobo reporting for duty
Cashiers be warned: when I’m 70, I’ll be that mkhulu demanding to speak to the manager because you didn't give me my 5c change
27 February 2022 - 00:01
Dear reader, how petty are you? On a scale of 1 to 10, say? After careful consideration, I think I’m about a 25.
In 1993, I was waiting for a Mynah bus on Durban’s Gillespie Road. A fellow I know called Ambrose Nkomo approached me and told me he was feeling hungry. I fished out a R5 note from my bag and asked him to get us a large packet of fries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.