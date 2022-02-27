Humour

They say we get pettier as we age. Petty officer Ngcobo reporting for duty

Cashiers be warned: when I’m 70, I’ll be that mkhulu demanding to speak to the manager because you didn't give me my 5c change

Dear reader, how petty are you? On a scale of 1 to 10, say? After careful consideration, I think I’m about a 25.



In 1993, I was waiting for a Mynah bus on Durban’s Gillespie Road. A fellow I know called Ambrose Nkomo approached me and told me he was feeling hungry. I fished out a R5 note from my bag and asked him to get us a large packet of fries...