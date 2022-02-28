IN PICTURES | Deaf drama 'CODA' lands top SAG award on road to Oscars glory

CODA, a coming-of-age drama about the only hearing member of a deaf family, won the Screen Actors Guild's top film award, raising its chances of success at next month's Oscars ceremony.

The movie, which Apple TV+ acquired at the Sundance Film Festival for $25m, follows the story of a small-town girl who pursues her dream of becoming a singer. The film, directed by Sian Heder, cast deaf actors Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur as parents of the young performer, played by Emilia Jones. Kotsur also won the award for male actor in a supporting role.

“We deaf actors have come a long way,” said Matlin, speaking through an interpreter.

The SAG awards, chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars. Winning the top SAG honour often, but not always, precedes a best picture win.

This year's Oscar winners will be announced on March 27.