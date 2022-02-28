‘Kind words and blessings from elders go a long way’: Siba Mtongana hosts NDZ at her restaurant

Chef, cookbook author and TV host Siba Mtongana hosted co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at her restaurant in Cape Town at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Mtongana said the minister was among patrons who made a booking at her restaurant on Friday.

Mtongana said the minister congratulated her and her team on their business venture and thanked her for “an incredible dining experience”.

“Here we were sharing a moment congratulating us on this business venture, telling us how proud she is of what we are doing, an incredible dining experience she’s just had and wishing us well for the future. Kind words and blessings from the elders go a long way,” Mtongana wrote in the caption of a picture of her and the minister.