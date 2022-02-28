Lifestyle

‘Kind words and blessings from elders go a long way’: Siba Mtongana hosts NDZ at her restaurant

28 February 2022 - 14:11
Chef Siba Mtongana hosted minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at her restaurant in Cape Town.
Chef Siba Mtongana hosted minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at her restaurant in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Chef, cookbook author and TV host Siba Mtongana hosted co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at her restaurant in Cape Town at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Mtongana said the minister was among patrons who made a booking at her restaurant on Friday. 

Mtongana said the minister congratulated her and her team on their business venture and thanked her for “an incredible dining experience”.

“Here we were sharing a moment congratulating us on this business venture, telling us how proud she is of what we are doing, an incredible dining experience she’s just had and wishing us well for the future. Kind words and blessings from the elders go a long way,” Mtongana wrote in the caption of a picture of her and the minister.

Mtongana is no stranger to hosting public figures at her restaurant. Two weeks ago, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband enjoyed an evening at the venue.

Mtongana opened her first restaurant in 2020 in collaboration with Sun International Table Bay hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

She recently shared on Instagram that her restaurant is undergoing renovations. 

READ MORE:

SNAPS | Mzansi celebs celebrate Africa Day

Celebs celebrated African unity with pics to honour the day.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

‘It’s OK to not be OK’ — Miss SA Shudu Musida shows support for people struggling with mental health

The beauty queen hosts weekly live discussions about mental health on Instagram.
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Celeb chef Siba Mtongana on why she opened an eatery during a pandemic

The famous foodie dishes on her new venture, Siba The Restaurant, at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tips for Tom Cruise's Hollywood crew: It's all happening in Hoedspruit Travel
  2. Riky Rick: Dreaming of the future, planning for death Lifestyle
  3. Meet the scientist, influencer and engineer in the MasterChef kitchen Food
  4. Dagga Party's Eben Jansen has a vision for Mzansi's future — and it's green Lifestyle
  5. How financially healthy are you? Use this calculator to find out Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...