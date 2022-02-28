Enjoy a long, carefree retirement by being well prepared for it

Thanks to the advances of medical science, longevity has become a real prospect for many of us. If you’re financially well prepared, it can be a real bonus and a cause for celebration. But the inconvenient truth is that it takes sound personal finances to grow old happily and healthily.

South Africans tend to be stubborn optimists. Our urge to be positive is so strong that we will call a glass half full long after the glass has been spilt, broken or stolen.

But even the most optimistic South Africans have had to face up to the financial realities of 2022.

According to Marius Pretorius, head of marketing for retail savings and income at Old Mutual, it’s clear that Covid and the weak economy have magnified vulnerabilities in our society. “A broad range of people have been affected and are feeling very anxious about their finances, and especially their retirement,” he says.

Last year’s 10X Retirement Reality Report indicated that 71% of respondents had no retirement savings fund at all, while the 2021 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM) highlighted that in challenging times, it’s not enough to have good intentions. Only 6% of those surveyed said they had a retirement plan that they were actually sticking to.

However, about 87% of those surveyed by OMSIM last year said they had changed the way they manage their finances. “It’s clear that many South Africans have become acutely aware of the importance of planning properly for the future,” says Pretorius.