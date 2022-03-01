Hitmaker Neil Diamond sells entire song catalogue to Universal

US singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, the voice behind classic tunes like Sweet Caroline and Cracklin’ Rosie, has sold his entire song catalogue to the publishing arm of Universal Music Group (UMG), after other hitmakers to cash in on their work.

In a statement on Monday, UMG said the deal also covered the rights to all recordings from Diamond's 60-year career, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival long form videos. It said it would record and release Diamond’s future music if he returned to the studio.

UMG did not disclose financial details for the deal.

Diamond, who has sold more than 130 million albums making him one of the best-selling artists in the world, has worked with Universal Music Publishing Group since 2014 with the company acting as his publishing administrator.

“After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together,” Diamond, 81, said in a statement.