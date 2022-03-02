Sean Penn joins Ukraine exodus to Poland after ditching car on ‘side of the road’

Days after visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film scenes for his documentary on Russia’s invasion, Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland by joining the exodus on foot.

Penn, 61, posted a photo to his Twitter feed on Monday showing the movie star wearing a backpack and toting luggage on wheels while he trudged along the shoulder of a road beside a line of cars stretching into the distance.

“Myself and two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn said in a caption tweeted with the picture.

“Almost all the cars in this photo carry women and children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

The tweet did not explain why the Academy Award-winning actor and his companions were forced to abandon their vehicle.

A spokesperson in Los Angeles, Mara Buxbaum, said on Tuesday Penn had “made it out of Ukraine safely.” She declined to answer questions about his whereabouts or the circumstances of his departure from Ukraine.