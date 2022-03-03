Harmful toxins released by burning tobacco are the real health danger

Nicotine is addictive and not risk-free, but — contrary to what many believe — experts agree that nicotine itself is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. It is the chronic exposure to the toxic chemicals in cigarette smoke that are generated when tobacco is burnt that causes disease.

When a cigarette is lit, the tobacco combusts, generating smoke that contains thousands of chemicals, many of which are toxic and known to cause disease. Once the tobacco is ignited, the combustion is a self-sustaining process that will continue as long as there is tobacco, fuel and oxygen available.

Public health authorities have classified these toxicants in the smoke as the primary cause of smoking-related diseases, such as lung cancer, heart disease and emphysema.

Despite being aware of the evident health risks, many smokers continue to smoke cigarettes. At present, there are more than 1-billion smokers worldwide, and almost 11-million in SA, and it is predicted this number will not change significantly in the coming years.

Quitting smoking — or better yet, never starting — is, without doubt, the best option to reduce the risk of smoke-related diseases.

However, the inclusion of a third strategy which complements these measures is required, namely tobacco harm reduction. This means adults who continue smoking should have access to accurate information about less harmful alternatives, such as heated tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

This approach considers the rights and needs of this population and is a means of reducing smoking rates faster. Tremendous progress has already been made in moving towards a smoke-free future.