WIN | 'The Batman' tickets up for grabs

Stand a chance to win tickets to watch The Batman, showing in cinemas from Friday.

From Warner Brothers Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

To enter the competition, register on TimesLIVE and sign up to receive the TimesLIVE morning newsletter and the Sunday Times’s Sunday newsletter.

• The competition closes on March 11 and winners will be contacted via their registered email address.