Take a shot: Flex your photography skills and win big with Jägermeister

If you’ve been living that “meister” life, you already know what it means to “Be the Meister”. You know that it’s so much more than a label or a social construct; it’s something that comes from within, an inherent air of excellence at the core of your being.

You know to “Be the Meister” means staying true and authentic. You know who you are and remain unchanged by fads or fame.

You’re called by passion to rise above convention and strive to be like no other. You do what’s never been done, so people can feel what’s never been felt.

You relentlessly pursue the need to master your craft and transform the world around you, because you know only true mastery will satisfy your curiosity.

You understand it’s about being disruptive and smashing the status quo. After all, you have a spirit bold enough to forge its own path, unconstrained by conventions — to disrupt for the better.

And when the time comes, it’s all about seizing the moment, because meisters always take a shot.

So, that’s why Jägermeister is inviting amateur and professional photographers alike to take a shot at becoming the next Photo Meister and claiming a share of R80,000 cash and great prizes, including Huawei smartphones and Jägermeister merchandise.

But what exactly does it mean to be the Photo Meister?

Claiming this prestigious title means translating your meister mentality into something aesthetic and capturing that perfect shot that speaks to what it means to Be the Meister in different areas of life.

Donné Wolk, Jägermeister SA’s marketing manager, sums it up: “We are meisters, we are masters our own destiny. Jägermeister believes people should live their lives boldly and be masters of what they do, masters of their craft — whatever that craft is. For aspiring photographers, Jägermeister wants to give them the platform and mentorship to own their skill and master their craft. Jägermeister challenges you to follow your passion, stay true to who you are, rise above convention and enter now!”