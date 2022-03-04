Take a shot: Flex your photography skills and win big with Jägermeister
Amateur and professional photographers could stand a chance to win smartphones and cash prizes with Jägermeister’s Photo Awards
If you’ve been living that “meister” life, you already know what it means to “Be the Meister”. You know that it’s so much more than a label or a social construct; it’s something that comes from within, an inherent air of excellence at the core of your being.
You know to “Be the Meister” means staying true and authentic. You know who you are and remain unchanged by fads or fame.
You’re called by passion to rise above convention and strive to be like no other. You do what’s never been done, so people can feel what’s never been felt.
You relentlessly pursue the need to master your craft and transform the world around you, because you know only true mastery will satisfy your curiosity.
You understand it’s about being disruptive and smashing the status quo. After all, you have a spirit bold enough to forge its own path, unconstrained by conventions — to disrupt for the better.
And when the time comes, it’s all about seizing the moment, because meisters always take a shot.
So, that’s why Jägermeister is inviting amateur and professional photographers alike to take a shot at becoming the next Photo Meister and claiming a share of R80,000 cash and great prizes, including Huawei smartphones and Jägermeister merchandise.
But what exactly does it mean to be the Photo Meister?
Claiming this prestigious title means translating your meister mentality into something aesthetic and capturing that perfect shot that speaks to what it means to Be the Meister in different areas of life.
Donné Wolk, Jägermeister SA’s marketing manager, sums it up: “We are meisters, we are masters our own destiny. Jägermeister believes people should live their lives boldly and be masters of what they do, masters of their craft — whatever that craft is. For aspiring photographers, Jägermeister wants to give them the platform and mentorship to own their skill and master their craft. Jägermeister challenges you to follow your passion, stay true to who you are, rise above convention and enter now!”
So, now that your mindset is locked into meister mode ...
There are five specific submission categories that each come with their own prize allocations. These include:
Fashion:
From the runways to the streets, Jägermeister is looking for creative flair. Meisters always dress the part, so now we need to see it come to life through the camera.
Design:
When a meister surveys a scene, certain things stand out. It’s the subtleties of light, colour, form and texture that brings simple patterns and everyday objects to life, through the masterful lens of an aesthetic craftsman.
Portrait:
Boldness shines through in any situation, and portraiture is so much more than a simple snap. It’s about capturing a subject’s essence and authenticity in a single shot.
After Dark:
We can’t live our best nights under bright day light. A true meister behind the lens knows it’s not easy to snap the perfect shot without the perfect lighting, so the challenge in capturing the quintessential After Dark image lies in embracing the sense of surprise, the unique mood of the night, and the aesthetic qualities that the night brings to life.
Phone Photography: Street life:
Do you have the meister eye? Only snaps shot on a cellphone will qualify for this category, and it’s a chance to bring street life to the masses in the way only a true meister can.
Now you know what Jägermeister is looking out for, it’s time to start shooting and submitting. You can even submit older snaps, as you can enter the competition by using any image shot in the last 12 months.
All you need to do is head over to www.timeslive.co.za/photomeister and follow the submission instructions to start the entry process.
Entries close by midnight on March 6 2022, and judges will determine five finalists in each category, before the final category winner is chosen through a public vote.
It’s up to you now, meisters. So, good luck and happy shooting!
This article was paid for by Jägermeister.