Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge $3m to relief efforts

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have revealed that they will match “up to $3m (about R46m) worth of donations” to aid Ukrainians seeking help after Russia’s invasion.

The duo on Friday took to social media to share their support for the country more than a week after its invasion by neighbouring Russia.

Kunis, 38, was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983 but moved to the US in 1991. And while the Bad Moms star said she’s proud to be a US citizen in a video posted on Kutcher’s Instagram page, she expressed her pride to be Ukrainian “today”.

She described the invasion as “devastating” and said there was no place for “such an unjust attack on humanity”.

Kutcher, after saying he was proud to be married to a Ukrainian, chimed in to speak of the bravery displayed by the country’s residents, but also the need to help those who seek safety.