Art
Artist Yto Barrada peels back the layers of her childhood city, Tangier
Barrada’s work, on show at the Goodman in Joburg, is a playful and wide-ranging excavation of the layers of the city’s long history, rituals and characters
06 March 2022 - 00:00
Although she made the long flight to SA, it turned out all Yto Barrada would see of the country was the immigration counter at OR Tambo International...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.