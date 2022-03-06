Movie Review

Branagh's 'Belfast' memoir is a bit too syrupy for its own good

Tender portrait of the innocence of his early days avoids delving too deeply into the Troubles and their pervasive effects on all aspects of life

Sir Kenneth Branagh has made his name as his generation’s most visible declaimer of the great speeches of Shakespeare onscreen and as a reliably safe helmer of films in a variety of genres from Marvel’s Thor to his star-studded Agatha Christie reboots...