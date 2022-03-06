Lifestyle

Movie Review

Branagh's 'Belfast' memoir is a bit too syrupy for its own good

Tender portrait of the innocence of his early days avoids delving too deeply into the Troubles and their pervasive effects on all aspects of life

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
06 March 2022 - 00:00

Sir Kenneth Branagh has made his name as his generation’s most visible declaimer of the great speeches of Shakespeare onscreen and as a reliably safe helmer of films in a variety of genres from Marvel’s Thor to his star-studded Agatha Christie reboots...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tips for Tom Cruise's Hollywood crew: It's all happening in Hoedspruit Travel
  2. Sean Penn joins Ukraine exodus to Poland after ditching car on ‘side of the ... Lifestyle
  3. Enjoy a long, carefree retirement by being well prepared for it Lifestyle
  4. Is nicotine the primary cause of smoking related disease? Lifestyle
  5. Riky Rick: Dreaming of the future, planning for death Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations