Art
Chasing away ghosts: the quirky works that got illustrator through lockdown
New exhibition by 'Accidental Tourist' illustrator Piet Grobler was inspired by the idea of whistling as you pass a cemetery, 'all about surviving a weird time'
06 March 2022 - 00:00
Loyal readers of Sunday Times Lifestyle’s travel pages need no introduction to illustrator Piet Grobler’s work. For years, his quirky characters and bright brush strokes have paired up with many a smile elicited by delightful travel anecdotes in the Accidental Tourist column...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.