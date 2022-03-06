Art

Chasing away ghosts: the quirky works that got illustrator through lockdown

New exhibition by 'Accidental Tourist' illustrator Piet Grobler was inspired by the idea of whistling as you pass a cemetery, 'all about surviving a weird time'

Loyal readers of Sunday Times Lifestyle’s travel pages need no introduction to illustrator Piet Grobler’s work. For years, his quirky characters and bright brush strokes have paired up with many a smile elicited by delightful travel anecdotes in the Accidental Tourist column...