WTF is Going On?
Dancing with the tsars: Russia's grisly cha cha is 2 steps forward, 3 steps back
Or perhaps this Ukranian situation is more of a boxing match between the East and the West, on which I'd like to throw in the towel
06 March 2022 - 00:02
In boxing, the jab is often used as bait. You use your jab as a lure so that your opponent will make a move. It entices the other chap to take a step forward — usually with a jab of their own. But then they open themselves up to your more powerful right. Boom, a direct hit to the face. It’s a little dance called “provoke”. The same sort of thing applies in judo...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.