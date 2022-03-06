Feeling festive as Covid-19 wanes: Let's party like it’s 2022

Festivals are about totally breaking away from normal life. With the pandemic in retreat, these mass gatherings are set to be all the rage this year

DIY face masks, yeast and toilet rolls were all the rage in March 2020. What we believed would be a 21-day lockdown turned into two years of Zoom calls, baking challenges and dry hands. By December last year Covid fatigue took its toll, clubs filled up and party hotspots across the country no longer looked like the ruins of an apocalypse. But one thing was missing, the proverbial middle finger to the pandemic — festivals...