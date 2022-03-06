Interview

Kravitz on Catwoman: a scrappy, sexy anti-hero whose story ‘broke my heart’

Taking on the iconic role in new film 'The Batman', Zoë Kravitz aimed to steer away from stereotypes and understand who this woman really is

The Dark Knight returns in The Batman, director Matt Reeves' take on the DC Comics character and everybody's favourite troubled hero. In this version, Robert Pattinson plays the Caped Crusader and, to rival even Michele Pfeiffer's portrayal, Zoë Kravitz is brilliantly cast as Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman. Also exceptional are Colin Farrell, almost unrecognisable as The Penguin; Paul Dano as The Riddler; and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, a Gotham City crime lord...