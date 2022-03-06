Opinion

Stop whining about the weather, just fix the things you can

If it's raining, put on a raincoat, get on with your life, and stop whingeing

I was having supper with my two sons and a friend last Monday evening. Two of them had just “survived” (“We thought we were going to die!” “People were screaming!”) a harrowing experience, flying through a typical (might I say, wonderful, delicious) highveld storm. We were eating pizza. Everything was okay. They had indeed survived, and they had a story to tell...