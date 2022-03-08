Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ camera tech set to eclipse other smartphones
The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra boast ‘Nightography’, a rule-breaking innovation that ensures night-time photos and videos come out clear as day
Blurry, grainy night-time photos and videos will soon be a thing of the past: Samsung's Galaxy S22 series of smartphones is about to hit shelves in SA.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra feature rule-breaking camera technology that's powered by the brand's fastest chip yet and unbelievably long-lasting batteries. These devices are like a pro-grade photography kit that can fit in one hand.
One of the standout features is what Samsung are calling “Nightography” — an innovation that ensures night-time photos and videos come out clear as day. How? It's all thanks to the huge pixel sensors, which enlarge pixels to pull in light, while the Super Clear Glass and Lens tone down lens flare for clear, bright frames.
Revolutionary upgrades to the powerful rear quad camera system and front selfie camera coupled with Super Night Solution, which intelligently brightens up the scene, ensure you can capture dazzling portraits and self-portraits in lowlight.
Super Night Solution also comes into play when shooting videos by helping to clear the noise in each frame for high-quality, vivid footage at any time of day; this is enhanced by an auto frame rate that matches the frames per second speed to your surroundings.
Then there's Space Zoom, a feature which allows you to zoom in closer than ever before, and Directors View, which enables you to effortlessly switch between the front and rear cameras while shooting videos, or film with them both simultaneously.
Along with mind-blowing camera technology, another exciting aspect of the flagship device in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series — the Galaxy S22 Ultra — is that it includes a built-in S Pen.
The brand's fastest, most responsive S Pen to date, it'll allows you to write and draw more naturally on the device's expansive screen creating endless opportunities to let your creativity soar when creating content.
Switch and save with Samsung’s trade-in programme
You can save up to R10,000 if you trade in your old Samsung phone when you buy one of the epic devices in the new Galaxy S22 series in cash.
Alternatively, trade it in when you take out a contract an you could save up to R400 monthly. T&Cs apply*.
Special launch offer
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ now and, as part of an amazing launch offer, you'll receive Galaxy Buds Live as a free gift, plus the option to take out Samsung Care+ — a dedicated product support service covering accidental damage such as a cracked screen and repairs — for a one-off fee of R499.
Pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra and you'll receive Galaxy Buds Pro as a free gift, plus have the option to take out Samsung Care+ for the one-off fee of R799. T&Cs apply.**
For more information, or to pre-order your new smartphone, click here.
* The value of the trade-in is based on the condition of the phone traded in and on the qualifying phone.
**The free gifts are subject to stock availability and the launch offer is valid until April 30 2022. Samsung Care+ must be activated within 30 days of purchase.