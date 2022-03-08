Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ camera tech set to eclipse other smartphones

Along with mind-blowing camera technology, another exciting aspect of the flagship device in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series — the Galaxy S22 Ultra — is that it includes a built-in S Pen.

The brand's fastest, most responsive S Pen to date, it'll allows you to write and draw more naturally on the device's expansive screen creating endless opportunities to let your creativity soar when creating content.

Switch and save with Samsung’s trade-in programme

You can save up to R10,000 if you trade in your old Samsung phone when you buy one of the epic devices in the new Galaxy S22 series in cash.

Alternatively, trade it in when you take out a contract an you could save up to R400 monthly. T&Cs apply*.

Special launch offer

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ now and, as part of an amazing launch offer, you'll receive Galaxy Buds Live as a free gift, plus the option to take out Samsung Care+ — a dedicated product support service covering accidental damage such as a cracked screen and repairs — for a one-off fee of R499.

Pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra and you'll receive Galaxy Buds Pro as a free gift, plus have the option to take out Samsung Care+ for the one-off fee of R799. T&Cs apply.**

For more information, or to pre-order your new smartphone, click here.

* The value of the trade-in is based on the condition of the phone traded in and on the qualifying phone.

**The free gifts are subject to stock availability and the launch offer is valid until April 30 2022. Samsung Care+ must be activated within 30 days of purchase.