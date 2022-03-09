‘The only effect our sides have is a full stomach’ — Nando’s chimes in on Pfizer vaccine ‘side-effects’ frenzy

Never ones to miss out on trending topics and current affairs, fast food chain Nando’s has jumped on the #VaccineSideEffects bandwagon.

The hashtag topped the Twitter trends list this week as scores weighed in on the Pfizer “report” detailing the side-effects of its Covid-19 vaccine.

“With all the conspiracy in the air, we wanted to clear something up. The only effect our sides have is a full stomach,” Nando's tweeted on Tuesday.