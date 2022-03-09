Lifestyle

‘The only effect our sides have is a full stomach’ — Nando’s chimes in on Pfizer vaccine ‘side-effects’ frenzy

09 March 2022 - 07:38
Fast food retailer Nando's has poked fun at conspiracy theories making the rounds online.
Fast food retailer Nando's has poked fun at conspiracy theories making the rounds online.
Image: Twitter/ NandosSA

Never ones to miss out on trending topics and current affairs, fast food chain Nando’s has jumped on the #VaccineSideEffects bandwagon.

The hashtag topped the Twitter trends list this week as scores weighed in on the Pfizer “report” detailing the side-effects of its Covid-19 vaccine.

With all the conspiracy in the air, we wanted to clear something up. The only effect our sides have is a full stomach,” Nando's tweeted on Tuesday. 

The trend dominated Twitter after a video of US podcaster Liz Wheeler reading the side-effects from what she claimed was a report from Pfizer landed on SA Twitter.

Known Pfizer vaccine side-effects include soreness or redness of the arm at the injection site and a mild headache.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority investigates cases of adverse side-effects. 

READ MORE

How far is SA from reaching its initial 'herd immunity' goal?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the number of fully vaccinated individuals currently stands at about 17-million, or 43% of the population.
News
1 day ago

City of Cape Town expands vaccination sites — Here’s where you can get your jab

The city said high levels of vaccination will ensure Cape Town functions the same way it did before Covid-19.
News
20 hours ago

SA risks destroying 100,000 vaccine doses by end of March due to slow uptake

The health department is trying to ramp up inoculations against Covid-19.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Feathers fly in new Chicken Licken scrap Food
  2. Drift away in a revamped railway carriage at this Eastern Cape lodge Travel
  3. ‘He was such a good grandpa’: Ndaba Mandela on growing up with Madiba Lifestyle
  4. Something's brewing: new booze route puts Eastern Cape tipples on top Travel
  5. From ginger to lemon grass: How to grow and use herbs for the braai Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations