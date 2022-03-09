‘The only effect our sides have is a full stomach’ — Nando’s chimes in on Pfizer vaccine ‘side-effects’ frenzy
Never ones to miss out on trending topics and current affairs, fast food chain Nando’s has jumped on the #VaccineSideEffects bandwagon.
The hashtag topped the Twitter trends list this week as scores weighed in on the Pfizer “report” detailing the side-effects of its Covid-19 vaccine.
“With all the conspiracy in the air, we wanted to clear something up. The only effect our sides have is a full stomach,” Nando's tweeted on Tuesday.
With all the conspiracy in the air, we wanted to clear something up… #VaccineSideEffects pic.twitter.com/wtWZisLo8S— NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 8, 2022
The trend dominated Twitter after a video of US podcaster Liz Wheeler reading the side-effects from what she claimed was a report from Pfizer landed on SA Twitter.
Known Pfizer vaccine side-effects include soreness or redness of the arm at the injection site and a mild headache.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority investigates cases of adverse side-effects.
