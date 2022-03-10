SPOTLIGHT | Musical 'Cyrano', animated 'Turning Red' in cinemas; win prizes

This week’s episode of Spotlight shines the light on the animated comedy Turning Red, romantic musical Cyrano, your favourite DC heroes coming to DStv, and Hollywood studios joining platforms around the world in solidarity against the invasion of Ukraine.

Cyrano is the latest cinema retelling of Edmond Rostand’s classic 1897 play, Cyrano de Bergerac. Cyrano stars Peter Dinklage in the title role and he is joined by Haley Bennett as Roxanne and Kelvin Harrison jnr as the handsome Christian. Directed by Joe Wright, best known for Pride and Prejudice, Darkest Hour and Atonement, this fresh and humorous take on the play’s timeless wit, courage and romance will also tug at the heartstrings.

The Batman has soared to almost $250m in ticket sales internationally and, since that excludes Russia, it is clear Hollywood studios stand united with other content and news platforms, such as Spotify, Netflix, Facebook, CNN and more in ending content supply to stand against Russia’s devastating war against Ukraine.

The feast of superhero movie offerings keeps growing for South Africans. DStv channel 111 is treating DC fans to a popup channel featuring all your favourite DC Superheroes in line with the astonishing success of The Batman. Don’t miss Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad, Green Lantern and more from March 25.

Families can enjoy Disney/Pixar Animation’s Turning Red at cinemas this week. It follows adorable 13-year-old Mei Lee going through the chaos of growing through the uncomfortable teenage years. She finds out that her family has an ancient curse which turns her into a red panda when she gets too excited. This delightful movie is suitable for families with children of all ages.