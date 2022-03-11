An evening with the stars raises R2m for vulnerable children in SA

Thanks to international singing sensation Ronan Keating, retired championship golfer Gary Player and wealth management specialists Citadel, an impressive R2m has been raised for vulnerable and sick children in SA.

During the recent 'A Night with Ronan Keating' charity auction at the Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town’s Silo district, the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital’s oncology unit and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg were named as beneficiaries. The proceeds will be distributed via the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation.

This annual fundraising event has raised about R5m since 2018.

Citadel CEO Andrew Möller opened the evening with a phrase that set the tone. “It is in giving that we receive.” And auction guests gave generously, outperforming all expectations.

The auction was chaired by comedian Nik Rabinowitz, who used his fusion of agile wit and comedic energy to lead the proceedings. The highest closing bids were for sporting events and live music experiences — Ed Sheeran concert tickets and attending the 150th Open Championship were among these bids.

Keating was returning to the event in person, after his virtual attendance last year. “I’ve missed the mountain. You guys see it each day. But I haven’t for two years. It’s so good to be back in Cape Town,” he said.

Though some of the evening’s guests might have enjoyed varying success on the golf course earlier in the day, all of them benefited from the presence of golf legend Player, including Keating.