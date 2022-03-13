Movie Review
‘Cyrano’ looks anew at love — this time without the nose
Peter Dinklage takes the lead in new version of classic tale
13 March 2022 - 00:01
Ever since Edmond Rostand debuted his play Cyrano de Bergerac in 1897, the story about the gifted soldier and poet with the large nose that prevents him from expressing his true feelings for his distant cousin, the beautiful Roxanne, and who uses his considerable gifts of the gab in service of a more handsome suitor who’s not so good with words, has remained one of the Western cannon’s favourite love stories...
