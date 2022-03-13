Sound as a barrel: does playing music to whisky change its taste?

In short, yes. Music causes vibration. So when you pump sound waves into barrels full of sleeping whisky, things happen

In his book How Music Works, David Byrne details the mysterious ways in which this rhythmic expression moves. Despite a structural rigidity, music is an ephemeral peculiarity that induces more than songs in the shower or jiggles on the dance floor. Music makes us eat faster in restaurants. Songs recall forgotten memories. Power chords trigger a flood of neurons so intense we’re compelled to air guitar...