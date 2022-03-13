Movie Review
'The Batman' is a fittingly serious reflection on our dark and dreary days
Robert Pattinson’s emo, existentially angsty, pale, brooding and definite-article-wielding 'The Batman' exhibits the right kind of existential angst for our era
13 March 2022 - 00:00
The past two years have been grim, grimy, ghoulish and generally troubled to say the least. So it’s only fitting that into this despairing moment in which something certainly seems to be rotten in the state of the planetary Denmark steps Robert Pattinson’s emo, existentially angsty, pale, brooding, early-career and definite-article-wielding The Batman. Like Hamlet, Pattinson’s vampiric millionaire prince must take upon his uncertain shoulders the burden of dispensing justice to the denizens of cinema’s most rain-drenched, sunlight-deprived vision of Gotham City yet...
