Lifestyle

Seized and sailing away: The rapidly diminishing returns of being a Russian oligarch

No yacht, property or soccer club was left unscathed by the sanctions

15 March 2022 - 15:08 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Reuters
Police officers prepare to enter a mansion reportedly belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week, as squatters occupy it, in Belgravia, London.
Image: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

It's open season in the West against Russian oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with governments and civilians on a “seizing and freezing” spree against the Putin-linked tycoons.

Europe and the US have announced a range of sanctions against Russia and some of its most prominent figures in response to the latter's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Since then the world has watched in awe and amazement as more than 6,000 oligarchs found themselves on the naughty list and their superyachts, properties and private jets have been variously attached or “occupied” in Western countries.

The most notable case has been that of Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, whose sanctioning has forced him to sell. But here are a few other “friends” of his who are squirming under the spotlight and who clearly missed the Maldives memo. That is where you send your superyacht to wait out the war and there is no extradition treaty with the US and Europe.

1) SERGEI CHEMEZOV'S R2.1BN SUPERYACHT SEIZED IN SPAIN

On Monday, Spain temporarily seized the Russian oligarch's $140m (about R2.1bn) yacht in Barcelona, with two sources confirming that the vessel belonged to Chemezov, an ally of Putin and head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec.

Sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the vessel is registered to Chemezov's stepdaughter, Anastasia Ignatova, through a British Virgin Islands company, according to a 2021 article published in the Pandora Papers information leak.

Superyacht Valerie, linked to chief of Russian state aerospace and defence conglomerate, Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, is seen at Barcelona Port in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Albert Gea/Reuters
Superyacht Valerie, linked to chief of Russian state aerospace and defence conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, at Barcelona Port.
Image: Albert Gea/Reuters

2) ALISHER USMANOV'S VILLA and SUPERYACHT

Another oligarch under the spotlight is Alisher Usmanov, the metals and telecom tycoon with an estimated $16.2bn (about R244bn) net worth.

The tycoon's villa in Golfo del Pevero, on the island of Sardinia, and $600m Dilbar superyacht are just some of the items authorities have seized in recent weeks. 

An Airbus A340 Prestige jet linked to Usmanov flew out of Munich, Germany to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on February 28 and hasn't been tracked since, according to Radar Box data.

The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, in May 2019.
Image: Yoruk Isik/Reuters

3) SQUATTERS OCCUPY OLEG DERIPASKA'S LONDON MANSION

Police on Monday moved in to evict squatters who had occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to the Russian billionaire, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week.

“You occupy Ukraine, we occupy you,” the squatters, who described themselves as anarchists, said in a statement. 

“By occupying this mansion, we want to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but also the people of Russia who never agreed to this madness.”

A man gestures as he and other squatters occupy a mansion reportedly belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.
Image: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

4) THE CASE OF THE MISTRESS'S DAUGHTER

Another figure targeted by angry protesters is Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister and alleged close ally of Putin, whose “stepdaughter” has drawn the ire of angry civilians.

Angry protesters this week protested outside the lavish home of Polina Kovaleva, daughter of Lavrov's alleged longtime mistress Svetlana Polyakova, over Lavrov's involvement in the Ukraine war, according to Daily Mail.

MPs have called for Kovaleva to be added to the list of people sanctioned over their ties to Putin.

