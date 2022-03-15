Seized and sailing away: The rapidly diminishing returns of being a Russian oligarch

It's open season in the West against Russian oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with governments and civilians on a “seizing and freezing” spree against the Putin-linked tycoons.

Europe and the US have announced a range of sanctions against Russia and some of its most prominent figures in response to the latter's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Since then the world has watched in awe and amazement as more than 6,000 oligarchs found themselves on the naughty list and their superyachts, properties and private jets have been variously attached or “occupied” in Western countries.

The most notable case has been that of Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, whose sanctioning has forced him to sell. But here are a few other “friends” of his who are squirming under the spotlight and who clearly missed the Maldives memo. That is where you send your superyacht to wait out the war and there is no extradition treaty with the US and Europe.

1) SERGEI CHEMEZOV'S R2.1BN SUPERYACHT SEIZED IN SPAIN

On Monday, Spain temporarily seized the Russian oligarch's $140m (about R2.1bn) yacht in Barcelona, with two sources confirming that the vessel belonged to Chemezov, an ally of Putin and head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec.

Sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the vessel is registered to Chemezov's stepdaughter, Anastasia Ignatova, through a British Virgin Islands company, according to a 2021 article published in the Pandora Papers information leak.